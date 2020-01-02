Goshen embraces Fire and Ice

GOSHEN — The monthly First Friday event this week is the downtown Fire and Ice Festival, an annual ice-carving party featuring ice sculptures, fire dancers, spicy food specials and marshmallow roasting.
Bundle up the whole family for an evening of fun, organizers say.
Ice sculpture carving is from noon to 8 p.m.
In the meantime, downtown businesses will offer seasonal specials featuring fiery foods.
n Common Spirits, 111 E. Lincoln: Spicy Grapefruit Margarita or a Snowball Old Fashioned
n Constant Spring, 219 S. Main: Pho Ga, an aromatic Vietnamese chicken noodle soup
n The Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington, Mexican Mocha Mini Cheesecakes
n The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main, Hot Pepper Infused Tequila
n Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn, 106 N. Main, “Afterburner” Spicy Popcorn
n Venturi, 123 E. Lincoln, Agrodulce pizza – sopressa, calabrese peppers, spinach, hot honey, and ricotta with a Benitez cocktail – gin, hibiscus, lemon, lime, simple syrup, and jalapeño
Children and adults alike are invited to warm up by an open fire and enjoy free marsmallow roasting from 5 to 8 p.m. at Washington and Main streets. Other events include a “fire breather/dancer” and a “fire hooper.”
The Boomer Boys will return to Goshen City Church of the Brethren where organizers will serve sloppy joes and “sloppy dogs” with hot coffee and hot chocolate. The Boomer Boys specialize in songs from the 1960s and 1970s and will be playing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
More information, including a map of ice block locations, is at cityonthego.org/first-fridays/2020
