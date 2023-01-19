GOSHEN — Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus announced Cyneatha Millsaps will be the new executive director for the college’s Center for Community Engagement. Her new role began Jan. 1.
“I am very pleased to have Cyneatha Milsaps in this leadership role for the Center for Community Engagement. Our Center combines expertise and programs in community engagement near and far; however, we have a particular commitment to building partnerships here in Elkhart County, especially in communities that have traditionally been underserved by our educational system,” Stoltzfus said. “Cyneatha brings to this role her own multigenerational heritage in the City of Elkhart and experience as a Black leader and advocate for the rights and culture of people of color in Elkhart and in the Mennonite Church. Her bold imagination and strong voice in our community combines with her warm heart and commitment to kindness toward all.”
