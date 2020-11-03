Ken Hochstetler, president and CEO of Everence; John D. Roth, Ph.D., Goshen College professor of history; and Todd Yoder, Goshen College vice president for institutional advancement, will discuss the story of Mennonite and Anabaptist efforts to support and encourage mutual aid, stewardship and generosity as expressed in how Everence has put faith into action.
GOSHEN — Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Everence, the Anabaptist faith-based, member-owned financial stewardship organization, Goshen College will host a virtual talk titled “Where the People Go: Community, Generosity and the Story of Everence.”
