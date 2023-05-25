GOSHEN — Jakyra Green, who served as co-executive editor of The Record in the spring semester, received the Indianapolis Press Club Foundation scholarship for deadline news coverage earlier this month.
Green, who won for “Hardware’s absence leaves a void on campus” and “‘Education Matters’: Proposed bill raises controversy,” is a senior majoring in English and secondary education. She is from Elkhart.
Green is the third executive editor at Goshen College to receive the highly competitive scholarship in the past three years. Sierra Ross Richer ’22 and Mackenzie Miller ’21 previously won in the deadline news category.
“As executive editor, Jakyra delivered a series of powerful editorials, challenging Goshen College to be a place of opportunity and community for everyone, including all students of color,” said Duane Stoltzfus, the faculty adviser to The Record and chair of the communication department. “With this award, she reminded us that she also excels in the fundamentals of journalism, where solid reporting meets graceful writing in service of news that matters.”
The awards are open to schools of all sizes across Indiana. Each year, the press club foundation selects statewide winners in three categories: deadline news, features and sports writing. Students can submit two samples of their best work in any one of the categories.
The awards are officially named the Last Row Party Scholarships, in recognition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which sponsors the scholarships. The awards – in the amounts of $1,031, $1,032 and $1,033, for deadline news, features and sports writing, respectively – mirror the checks distributed to the last row drivers in the Indianapolis 500 who receive checks for 31, 32 and 33 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.