GOSHEN — The Goshen College Theater Department will present its spring mainstage play, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” on March 25, 26 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m., and March 27 and April 3 at 2:30 p.m. in the Umble Center.
Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.