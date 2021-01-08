GOSHEN — Goshen College Music Together is offering online music classes for newborns and children up to age 8 and their caregivers. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Music Together online classes are a great way to join in music-making, movement and creative play from the safety of your own home, organizers said.
Classes are available in two formats: On-demand classes are streamed live in a private Facebook group and can be accessed at any time. Real-Time Zoom classes take place at the same time each week in a Zoom meeting where participants can interact with their teacher and the other families.
