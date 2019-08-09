GOSHEN — Registration is open at the Goshen College Community School of the Arts for fall classes. The CSA offers private music lessons for all ages, Suzuki classes, youth choirs and orchestras, and Music Together classes for young children.
The registration deadline for private lessons is Friday, Aug. 16, and the registration deadline for ensembles is by the first rehearsal, the week of Aug. 19. Private lessons and ensembles will begin the week of Aug. 19 and Music Together classes for young children will begin the week of Sept. 16.
Private music instruction is offered in a variety of instruments, including piano, strings, Suzuki method, voice, guitar, percussion, brass and woodwinds. Registration and tuition payment through the Community School of the Arts is required. Financial aid is available for demonstrated financial need.
The Community School of the Arts serves hundreds of community families each season, offering private lessons, three youth choirs, three youth orchestras including the Elkhart County Youth Honors Symphony and Concert Orchestras, and Music Together classes for babies and preschool children in Elkhart County. Need-based scholarships are available for every CSA activity.
More information is available at goshen.edu/csa or 574-535-7361.
