ELKHART — The Gordon Lightfoot concert at The Lerner Theatre – postponed after the musician underwent surgery for a fracture in his hand from an accident at home – has been rescheduled for May 21.
Tickets previously purchased for this concert, previously scheduled for Sept. 25, will be honored on the new date, Saturday, May 21. Ticketholders who are unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund through The Lerner Box Office by calling 574-293-4469 or emailing info@thelerner.com. Deadlines for refunds must be completed by Oct. 1.
