ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks is encouraging dog owners to bark their calendars for Dogapalooza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Ox Bow Park.
Dog- and people-friendly activities will include a police K9 demonstration, two chances to try doggy yoga, an off-leash doggy play area, resources from local pet rescues and organizations, dog (and people) food, and a best dog trick and costume contest.
