BRISTOL — The eighth annual Elkhart Education Foundation Golf Classic sponsored by Kem Krest this year raised $30,000 for local teachers and students.
Held at Elcona Country Club, the event Monday was attended by over 100 people and saw 20 teams of local business and community leaders compete against each other in a golf scramble. The Boling Vision Center team finished in first place, with a score of 57.
