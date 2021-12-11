Gladys Wood McKenzie of Elkhart celebrated her 100th birthday on March 4, 2021.
She was born in Illinois in 1921 and married Marvin Wood (deceased) and Mac McKenzie (deceased). She has three children, Carol Moyer, Judy Zilm and Clint (Deb) Wood, all of Elkhart; six grandchildren, Robbin (Dennis) Brown of California, Kim (Tony) Bass of California, Maria Zilm of California, Todd Zilm of Elkhart, Ben (Cassi) Wood of Elkhart and Lindsey (Shaun) Jacquez of Elkhart; along with six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
