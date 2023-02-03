Camp Logan Waterfront

“Mini camps” at Camp Logan are held in July, with three sessions aimed at girls who may not be ready for a full week away from home.

 Photo provided

FORT WAYNE — Girl Scout camp registration is open for Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana summer camp.

Girls are able to choose from a list of options for a summer of fun and outdoor adventure, the options include:

— TRUTH STAFF

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.