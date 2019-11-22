Gingerbread Jamboree entries sought

MIDDLEBURY — Calling all bakers/construction engineers: now is the time to plan your entry for the Gingerbread Jamboree.
Creativity will be put to the test for the 2019 contest. All ages and skill levels are invited to create a gingerbread house at home and enter it in one of the contest categories: students 17 and under, adults 18 and over, or family/group projects. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning entries.
Projects must be registered by Nov. 29 and delivered to the Middlebury Community Historical Museum on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Entries will be on public display from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8.
Registration forms are available at www.middleburythenandnow.org and at First State Bank, Middlebury Community Public Library, and Middlebury Community Historical Museum. There is no fee to enter the contest.
All gingerbread houses or buildings must be 100% edible except for the baseboard, with your gingerbread entry’s title in a visible place on the base. The base should be made of plywood and not exceed 18 by 18 inches. Complete contest rules are on the registration form.
Registrations can be dropped off at the Museum or emailed to MiddleburyThenandNow@gmail.com. Questions regarding the contest entry or rules can be answered at the email address or t he web site.
