In a world full of apps and websites, it is still a comfort to know that books can provide some information, comfort and entertainment. One of my favorite books for weed or plant identification is “Weeds of the Great Plains,” published and sold by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. It makes a great Christmas gift.
You might think the 600 miles between Indiana and Nebraska would make the book obsolete here in Indiana, but the majority of the 300 species in the book are also found here. Each weed is given two pages of detail, including very good quality colored pictures, line drawings and closeups of key parts to help with identification. There are descriptions, including facts about growing habits, historical uses of the plant, and potential to poison livestock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.