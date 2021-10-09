NAPPANEE — Dr. Michael D. Lacopo will present his lecture, “Deconstructing Your Family Tree: Re-Evaluating the Evidence” at the Nappanee Public Library from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
When information passed on from researcher to researcher doesn’t “add up,” it’s time to tear down the walls and rebuild anew, Lacopo says. This methodology lecture shows how erroneous conclusions can sneak into our research uncontested.
