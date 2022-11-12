Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.