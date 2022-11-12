BRISTOL — “Elkhart County Soldiers’ Stories” will be presented by Larry App at the Elkhart County Genealogical Society meeting on Nov. 17.
This video presentation will feature excerpts from interviews of soldiers from, or closely connected to, Elkhart County who fought in various wars. Mr. App will give an introduction and backstory for each excerpt before it is shown. He will also talk about the soldiers’ lives when they returned home after their particular war and answer questions.
