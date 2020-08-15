NAPPANEE — Gene and Carol (Bates) Henschen of Nappanee are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 21, 1960.
The couple are former owners and operators of Henschen Oil Inc. and are retired.
They have three children, Renee (Matt) Schwartz, Rob (Kris) Henschen and Shelly (Todd) Hochstetler, and seven grandchildren, Madelyn Schwartz, Zach and Madison Schwartz, Cade Henschen, Paige Henschen, Kylie Hochstetler and Kennedy Hochstetler.
The couple will celebrate with a family party this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.