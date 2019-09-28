Garls to celebrate 90th birthdays

NAPPANEE — Harley and Betty Garl of Nappanee are celebrating their 90th birthdays.
Harley’s birthday was Aug. 31 and Betty will turn 90 on Oct. 27.
A 90th birthday open house for Harley and Betty will be given by their children Susan Garl, Paul Garl, David Garl, William Garl and Ann Garl from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at Union Center Church of the Brethren, 70535 C. R. 11 Nappanee, IN 46550.
