ELKHART — Residents are encouraged to pick up a stocking and stuff it for a local hero.
Billings Funeral Home is sponsoring the Stockings for Veterans program again this year through Dec. 16. Participants can pick up a stocking at 812 Baldwin St., stuff it with Christmas cheer and return it to the funeral home, which will deliver it to a local veteran.
