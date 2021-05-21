ELKHART — Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is hosting a walk in memory of loved ones from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Walker Park, 3419 E. Bristol St.
About 200 people are expected to walk in memory of their loved ones. Walkers will receive a lanyard personalized with their loved one’s picture and name along with a verse. A Kona Ice cart will be on site to provide a treat for all the walkers.
