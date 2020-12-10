Samantha Elhassani was living in Elkhart in 2014 when her husband and his brother went to Syria to join the terrorist group ISIS. She claimed she was tricked into joining ISIS and feared losing her children.
ELKHART — A "Frontline" episode on PBS Michiana-WNIT will feature the story of Samantha Elhassani, known as Samantha Sally, an Elkhart woman now serving six and a half years in prison for financially supporting ISIS.
Elhassani was living in Elkhart in 2014 when her husband and his brother went to Syria to join the terrorist group. She claimed she was tricked into joining ISIS and feared losing her children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.