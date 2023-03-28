ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library hosts a special event with Elkhart Civic Theatre celebrating the Frog and Toad stories at the downtown library Saturday.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., families are invited to make a kite, plant a sunflower and enjoy refreshments and a live performance from cast members of “A Year with Frog and Toad,” the musical. The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.