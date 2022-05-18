Friday Night at the Museum celebrates end of school year

This is an image of students in the commercial department of Goshen High School in the early 1900s.

 Photo provided / Elkhart County Historical Museum

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present “Friday Night at the Museum: School’s Out!” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

This open house event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be available at no charge.

– Truth staff

