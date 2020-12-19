FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts in the Northern Indiana-Michiana council will launch the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program on Jan. 15.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills such as money management, goal-setting, people skills, business ethics and decision making. Girls also decide how to use their portion of cookie proceeds for leadership experiences, camp and community projects.
