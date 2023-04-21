Free trees and more offered on Earth Day

ELKHART — The public has been invited to join the Elkhart Environmental Center (EEC) in celebrating Earth Day.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, offers a free tree giveaway, kids’ activities, the annual spring plant exchange and a habitat restoration activity. The event is free and family-friendly.
Earth Day will incorporate some of the community’s favorite aspects of the EEC’s previous Arbor Day events, and will expand the scope of activities and education. Participants can still grab a free tree (limit one per household while supplies last) at the Adopt-A-Tree area starting at 10:00 a.m. At 11 a.m., Mayor Rod Roberson and staff will celebrate the installation of new solar panels with a ribbon-cutting and free cake.
Later, volunteers can help remove invasive honeysuckle from around the center and plant new native trees. At noon, community is invited to participate in the Spring Seeds & Starters Exchange: bring your seeds, bulbs and spring plant starts to exchange with other gardeners. Plants must be healthy, potted in soil and properly watered; plants and seeds must be non-invasive species.
Visitors can learn about the environment and services the city provides by visiting one of the city department booths. The city’s aquatic biologist will be by the river to talk about the health of the Elkhart River – with live fish from the river. Other city departments and community organizations will be available – the Elkhart County Soil & Water Conservation District, Elkhart Public Library and Michiana Master Gardeners’ Association. The EEC’s booth will provide information about upcoming programs and events.
Admission to the event is free. Elkhart’s Earth Day is supported by the Elkhart County Soil & Water Conservation District and Freshieez.
More information is available from the EEC at 574-293-5070 or from the event website at www.elkhartindiana.org/EarthDay. The EEC is located at 1717 E. Lusher Ave., five blocks east of Main Street.
