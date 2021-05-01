ELKHART — The public is invited to Free Family Sunday at the Havilah Beardsley House to see the 1848 home of Elkhart’s founder, Havilah Beardsley.
The first Sunday of each month, April through November, either Ruthmere Museum or Havilah Beardsley House is open to the public with no admission charged between 1 and 4 p.m. Free Family Sunday is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
