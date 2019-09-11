SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Cubs have invited all active and retired military, as well as all first responders, to attend Wednesday night’s championship game free of charge.
The Cubs will play the first two games of the Midwest League Championship series at Four Winds Field on Wednesday and Thursday.
“We are so proud to be in the championships. It’s certainly a special night for us as a team, but also as a community,” South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. “We can spend the evening together honoring those who protected our country on 9/11, and celebrating those who continue to protect us. We want as many military personnel and first responders as we can get in the stadium on Wednesday.”
All first responders, active duty and military veterans can receive two free tickets to the game. Guests must present military ID or first-responder identification at the box office to claim tickets.The offer is not available online.
This week’s Midwest League championship games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South St., South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988. Gates for both games will open at 6 p.m., with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
