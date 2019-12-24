In its role as a regional partner of the Indiana Arts Commission, the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County will present a grant proposal workshop in late January.
This free workshop is designed for nonprofit arts organizations and other organizations with arts programming in Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall, Starke, and St. Joseph counties that plan to apply for grant funding through the IAC’s Regional Arts Partnership program.
Content will include the application process, grant categories and the Indiana Arts Commission’s online grant system. Potential applicants and current grantees are encouraged to attend.
This workshop will be offered three times. Each session will cover the same material, so attendees need only register for one session.
n Thursday, Jan. 23, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Plymouth Public Library (Room Laramore A), 201 North Center St., Plymouth
n Monday, Jan. 27, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Elkhart Public Library, Downtown Branch (Room 5), 300 S. Second St., Elkhart
n Wednesday, Jan. 29, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library, Downtown Branch (Eisen Room), 209 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka
There is no cost to attend this workshop, but registration is required. To register, contact Kayla Myers at the Community Foundation by email (kayla@cfsjc.org) or phone (574-232-0041). Registrants should provide their name, name of the organization they represent, and appropriate contact information.
The deadline to apply for grant funding through the Indiana Arts Commission’s Regional Arts Partnership program is March 5.
A nonprofit philanthropic endowment, the Community Foundation serves the people of St. Joseph County through initiatives and grant-making in the areas of arts and culture, health and human services, parks and community development, and youth and education. Learn more about at www.cfsjc.org.
