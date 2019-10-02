SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation announced it has dedicated the Zimmerman Preserve in appreciation of the support of Chuck and Nancy Zimmerman.
The preserve, originally referred to as the Johnson Bay East Preserve, has been renamed in honor of Chuck Zimmerman’s grandparents, John and Marie Zimmerman. The property is located at the corner of East Wawasee Drive and Black Point Road and the ceremony took place on Sept. 25.
“This acquisition was key to fulfilling our mission of protecting and enhancing our watershed,” stated Tom Yoder, Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation land acquisition chairman. “We are beyond grateful for the Zimmerman family support. While our work will never be done, this is a big leap forward in securing our water quality for generations to come.”
The significance of the 41-acre Zimmerman Preserve to the Wawasee area watershed cannot be overstatedm the organization said. The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation invested in this property in 2018 to preserve the wetland and the watershed. Over the years, many wetlands along the nearby lakeshores have been filled or drained. With this acquisition, the foundation can safeguard and improve the Zimmerman Preserve to enhance its purpose as a much-needed final filter, helping to stop unwanted nutrients from entering the lake.
“Lake Wawasee and the surrounding area holds a special place in my heart,” Chuck Zimmerman said. “My grandparents, John and Marie Zimmerman, loved this community and it is a privilege to give back in a way that will help take care of such a precious resource.”
The nonprofit Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation was created in 1991 to protect, preserve and enhance the Wawasee Area Watershed for present and future generations.
Since its inception, the foundation has focused on land acquisition, land management and education, protecting more than 970 acres of property within the watershed and nearly 13 miles of shoreline.
