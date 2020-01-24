GOSHEN — For Enid Schloneger, Goshen was a natural choice for her and her husband, Bob, to retire. It’s where they met while in school at Goshen College. The young couple started their family in Goshen and Enid began her career as a nurse at Goshen Hospital.
The Schlonegers moved to Ohio where Bob later felt a call to pastoral ministry. Eventually, Enid was also ordained and joined Bob as a co-pastor in churches in Ohio and Pennsylvania. That’s when she combined her passion for nursing and pastoral care. She also served as chaplain in senior living and hospice facilities.
