It was the second Saturday in September and the first Notre Dame home football game of the season. However, 2020, as we know, has been like no other year in recent history. We didn’t leave for South Bend a few hours before kickoff to park on 23 near the old hotdog place, walk through Turtle Creek apartments and begin tailgating with old and new friends along Twyckenham and the Joyce parking lots. We didn’t stand teary-eyed for the National Anthem or gawk at an Air Force flyover or cheer at the first kickoff. We couldn’t.
But we did the next best thing and planned a watch party. My husband brought home an eight pack of Guinness whose cardboard box declared the stout the “official beer of Notre Dame alumni and fans.” Because it was starting to feel like fall, my mouth started to water thinking of my Guinness Sirloin Chili and that moist sour cream Jiffy cornbread. We invited three other couples and asked each of them if our group of eight would be OK.
