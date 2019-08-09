Food pantry relocates

The Fairfield Food Pantry received a donation of a computer from Brightnet, printer from Interra and Internet Service from Quality Cablevision for their new location at 67315 C.R. 31. From left are Sandra Sizemore, director; Tim Waits, board member; Kaitlyn Taylor, Interra; Michael Yoder, Brightnet; and Scott Kaiser, Quality Cablevision. The Fairfield Food Pantry is open from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and serves about 60 local families each month.

 Photo provided

