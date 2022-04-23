Flowers for Ukraine

I was looking for a vase to hold my Ukraine flowers and spotted the perfect one in my vintage Florida china cabinet – a low glass rectangle in aqua and yellow. Then I turned around and realized my entire condo is decorated in shades of those colors.
I had originally planned on a splash of every color, including orange, lime green and shocking pink, as an alternative to the browns and grays of our Indiana home. But I have slowly rid of most, save in the master bath where my coral framed flamingo painting hangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.