Flags for veterans

Timothy Alexander poses for a photo with his mother, Timberlee Alexander, left, and grandmother, Shirley Adams, at Rice Cemetery in Elkhart on Friday after they helped to put flags on the graves of military veterans ahead of Memorial Day. Timothy’s grandfather, David L. Adams, an Air Force veteran is buried at Rice. He died Dec. 18, 2016. The family, who traditionally distribute flags at the cemetery on Valentine’s Day, recently discovered another section where more than 200 veterans are buried. Using flags provided by the Elkhart County veterans office, they worked with Homes for Heroes, employees from Grand Design RV and other veterans groups to place flags in new metal holders donated by Disabled American Veterans.

Flags for veterans

 Photo provided

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.