Five Medals reenactors to feature local history

LIGONIER — Visitors to Five Medals at The Trace will experience British, Colonial American and French military camps, a Potawatomi Native village, cannon and musket firing, 18th century artisans – oh, and shopping opportunities.
Five Medals is a living history educational experience geared toward families, allowing students and adults alike to become immersed in the area’s history. The event spans the middle 1600s through the War of 1812.
