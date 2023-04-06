Five Medals reenactors to feature local history

Cheryl Daniels and Bill Miller demonstrate fabric dyeing as it was done by the pioneers during Five Medals at The Trace, scheduled this year for May 6-7 in Ligonier.

 Photo provided

LIGONIER — Visitors to Five Medals at The Trace will experience British, Colonial American and French military camps, a Potawatomi Native village, cannon and musket firing, 18th century artisans – oh, and shopping opportunities.

Five Medals is a living history educational experience geared toward families, allowing students and adults alike to become immersed in the area’s history. The event spans the middle 1600s through the War of 1812.

