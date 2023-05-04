Fishchoff Soirée kicks off Ruthmere concert series

ELKHART — Ruthmere’s first Spring Concert of 2023 is the Fischoff Soirée featuring the Alpenglow Piano Trio. This concert will take place on Thursday, May 11, in Ruthmere’s Game Room at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The Fischoff is the nation’s largest chamber music competition bringing together young musicians from across the country and around the world. The 50th Annual Fischoff Competition will take place on May 12-14 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.