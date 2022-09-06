GOSHEN — “Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken” will be sold Friday, Sept. 23, at Faith Lutheran Church in Goshen. The $14 meals include fish & tartar sauce or chicken strips and ranch, coleslaw, applesauce, chips and dessert.
Carry-out dinners only will be available at the church, located at 202 S. Greene Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Follow the signs for drive-thru service.
