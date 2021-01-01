First baby of 2021

First baby of 2021

Mattias Emilio Avila was born at 7:14 a.m. Friday to Karen Tamayo and Edgar Avila of Elkhart, the first baby delivered at Elkhart General Hospital in 2021. He weighs 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and is 21 inches long. Mattias is the couple’s first baby. “We’re just so happy he is here,” his mother said. “Everything was worth the wait.”

 Photo provided / Elkhart General Hospital

