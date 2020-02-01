Exactly one year ago I painted a quirky watercolor flamingo for an art league fundraiser here in Florida and I ended up loving it. I was going to buy it back for myself, but someone else beat me to it.
Fads come and go in beachy decor and I’ve seen fish, sailboats, turtles, mermaids and even alligators each take center stage at art shows and gift shops. Suddenly I noticed flamingos everywhere. It may have been like seeing pregnant women everywhere when you’re with child, but this was different.
I walked by a 2-foot wired flamingo three times at an accessory store before I brought it up to the register and then giggled when I found a pillow with pink ones and green leaves. Luckily when we decided on paint and accent colors for our condo, we (rather I) chose beachy ones like yellow and pale blue with just a touch of coral. No neutrals for me in this happy, sunny place. I had already chalk painted the six boring dining chairs in those colors, so the flamingos fit in perfectly.
So before we left to go home to Indiana, I found a Kate Spade flamingo table runner and kitchen towels at Home Goods. Little did I know I would be happily bombarded with those pink and orange birds the rest of the year. I found a planter for the screened porch and more pillows at Hobby Lobby. My daughter gave me a insulated beach bag for Mother’s Day and my sister sent me a garden flag that we pass when we head to the river to boat. I found flamingo paper plates and napkins and plastic wine glasses.
By the time my birthday came around in November, I had amassed quite a silly collection and had secretly decided to make it my Christmas theme. Much to my surprise, my daughter-in-law found a gaudy flamingo Christmas sweater with sequined sleeves and I knew the party was meant to be.
Not only did I find stuffed flamingos and funny signs, but a bag of pink and fuchsia feathers for the buffet table, pink twinkle lights and pink-feathered ornaments. The word got around and I was gifted not one but four Christmas flamingos to hang on the tree and from my dining room chandelier. A friend rescued an outdoor lighted flamingo from the Goodwill box and it happily twinkled on my front stoop under my pink-bowed wreath.
I was sad to take Christmas down so quickly since we were headed to Florida for New Year’s Eve, but I secretly stashed a few ornaments in one of the myriad bags of miscellany that we shoved in the car.
And then, exactly a year to the day that I painted that little flamingo, a writer friend posted that her newest “Franky the Flamingo” book was now in print. I squealed and sent her a check for signed copies of all three in the series. She asked for whom she should sign them but I just wanted them for me for now.
I discovered, in my constant searching for weird facts, that in 1957 in Massachusetts the much derided and yet equally beloved icon of kitsch Americana came into being. Their creator, the late Don Featherstone, a graduate of nearby Worcester Art Museum’s art school, was part of the design team at Leominster’s Union Products, a plastics company that mass-produced functional items as well as fantastical pieces for the home and garden. Featherstone was tasked with coming up with new ideas for plastic lawn ornaments.
In the bright new world of post-World War II American optimism, Featherstone’s pink birds were a symbol of the American dream and its ideals of the good life, like jetting off to an exotic locale – or at least dreaming about it. Plastic was the cheap, miracle material that aided America’s new consumer culture.
And then I discovered that the Flamingo Spirit Animal is beautiful in its stature and grace, able to stand on one foot effortlessly while keeping the other one tucked in. It calls for you to be vibrant and outgoing and to be well-balanced and resourceful in life.
Yes, I had found the connection! It was why I was determined to master that one-legged pose in yoga and why I even practice it at the kitchen sink. I only have one balance nerve and it’s imperative that I teach the one remaining to take over.
Way to go, you funny pink bird and congrats for becoming the symbol of conservation this year in Florida!
