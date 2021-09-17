Along with his father David, Sidney Plaut, seen here on Aug. 1, 1991 – the last day of business at Plaut’s Dry Goods – helped bring 28 Jews to America from Nazi Germany. A FiveCore Media documentary, “Vital Passage,” shines a light on the Plauts’ actions.
ELKHART — “Vital Passage,” a documentary on how a Goshen family brought 28 Jews from Nazi Germany to the United States, will be shown at The Lerner Theatre next week, with free admission.
From 1906 through 1991, Plaut’s Dry Goods store, operated by David Plaut and his son, Sidney, was a fixture on Goshen’s Main Street. In 2001, documents found in a lockbox in the store’s basement revealed the scope of the Plauts’ story of rescue, sacrifice and courage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.