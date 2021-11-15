Fewer families signed up for Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots coordinator Wes Young and his wife, Kathy, stack toys for children in this 2020 file photo. Registration this year is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tolson Community Center, 1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Organizers are hoping more families in need will sign up up to received donated toys for their children.

Elkhart County Toys for Tots has seen fewer people requesting help this year because of a new location and earlier deadlines.

