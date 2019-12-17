GOSHEN — Residents in three states will have opportunities to enjoy Goshen College’s “A Festival of Carols,” the annual musical celebration of the holiday season, on local and regional public television stations.
The 2016 performance of “A Festival of Carols” was filmed and produced by broadcasting students in the college’s communication department, and working for FiveCore Media, Goshen College’s video production company. This recently updated version features new songs not included on the previous recording.
WNIT TV in South Bend will air the program at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; and at 7 p.m. Christmas Day on channel 34.1. The program will also air at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Day on channel 34.2
WFWA TV in Fort Wayne (channel 39.4) will air the performance at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; and 2 p.m. Christmas Day.
WTIU TV in Bloomington (channel 30) will air the performance at 12:30 p.m. Christmas Day.
WGVU TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan (channel 35.3), will air the program at 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
KPTS TV in Wichita, Kansas, will air the program at noon Tuesday, Dec. 24, on channel 8.1 and at 11 a.m. Christmas Day on channel 8.2.
All times are local for the viewing region.
“A Festival of Carols” is patterned on a traditional English worship service, and features Christmas carols, spirituals, scripture readings and works by David Willcocks, Jacob Handl, Benjamin Britten, Robert Shaw and more. Performers including the Goshen College Chamber Choir, Men’s Chorus, Women’s World Music Choir, Goshen College Symphony Orchestra and Shout For Joy Children’s Choir. The audience also joins the choirs to sig familiar carols during the performance.
