Farmers Market returns to Kardzhali Park

ELKHART — The Elkhart Farmers Market will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 6. The market, at Kardzhali Park next to the downtown NIBCO Water and Ice Park, operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, through Oct. 14.
The Elkhart Farmers Market features locally grown, farm-fresh produce as well as plants, baked goods and handcrafted items.
