LAGRANGE — The Farm Place, Inc. will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Established in 2017, The Farm Place provides a home leased to a licensed foster care family, to be used for urgent care for children in a 10-acre farm setting, using animal companionship in a safe, nurturing and restorative place. The open house will showcase the nonprofit’s newly built 3,500 square foot residence.
Board members will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about The Farm Place for members of the public, and there will be on-site parking available. Snacks and refreshments will be served.
The Farm Place is located at 1680 N. S.R. 9 in LaGrange. More information is available at FarmPlace.org.
