Farm Bill meeting planned to explain details

Every five years or so, Congress passes a law we know as the Farm Bill, a large piece of legislation that shapes food and agriculture, rural economies, trade, on-farm energy production and so much more. The last Farm Bill was passed in December 2018.
Often, these Farm Bills are so large and conceptual, it is difficult to understand just how it will work when applied. The details on how a Farm Bill is applied are rolled out months after the initial legislation is passed. We now know more about the rules that will be in place in 2020.
With farm incomes plunging, trade wars affecting markets and climate change heightening the threat of natural disasters, the provisions of this Farm Bill are as important as ever. That is why Elkhart County’s Farm Service Agency Director Claire Larson and I have organized a program about the Farm Bill to help farmers and landowners understand the options available in 2020.
The program will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the Home and Family Arts Building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, near Goshen.
Michael Langemeier, a Purdue agricultural economist, will be discussing the provisions of the law, and Claire will discuss some of the local aspects of the sign-up. There is no fee or registration required to attend.
For those unable to attend this morning program, it will be repeated from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Kosciusko County Extension Office, at 202 W. Main Street in Warsaw.
Jeff Burbrink is an extension educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. He can be reached at 574-533-0554 or jburbrink@purdue.edu.
