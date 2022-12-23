Windy with snow showers. High 3F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
This holiday season, Beacon Children’s Hospital received over 500 gifts from Tyler’s Peace Angels 5th Annual Gift Giving. The organization has raised over $13,000 and purchased 1,400 gifts over the past five years.
Tyler Allman’s natural ability for sports was interrupted after he received a Batten disease diagnosis as a child. Batten disease is a rare, fatal disorder that has no cure. As the disease progressed, he lost his vision, suffered from seizures and became confined to a wheelchair during the last five years of his life.
