Family honors son with gift-giving campaign at children's hospital1

Royer and Heather Allman and their son Ryan started Tyler’s Peace Angels, a gift-giving effort for children receiving medical care in the hospital over the holidays.

 Photo provided / Beacon Health Systems

This holiday season, Beacon Children’s Hospital received over 500 gifts from Tyler’s Peace Angels 5th Annual Gift Giving. The organization has raised over $13,000 and purchased 1,400 gifts over the past five years.

Tyler Allman’s natural ability for sports was interrupted after he received a Batten disease diagnosis as a child. Batten disease is a rare, fatal disorder that has no cure. As the disease progressed, he lost his vision, suffered from seizures and became confined to a wheelchair during the last five years of his life.

Provided by Beacon Health System

