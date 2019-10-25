ELKHART — The cornerstone of Halloween night for most children are the costumes and the candy, but what’s a kid to do if candy poses them a health risk?
A solution gaining steam in recent years is to place a teal pumpkin on the porch, informing parents that the treats given in that home are allergy free or not food-based items. Often times, it’s a small toy or activity for kids to enjoy. Some kids, however, can’t risk visiting even those homes on Halloween night.
Elkhart parent Jamie Stuck and her husband are all to familiar with the risky business that is trick-or-treating, as one of their three boys has food allergies so severe that they’ve never gone trick-or-treating.
This year, they’re formulating a plan to help their 4-year-old son Archer enjoy Halloween.
“If we were to trick-or-treat from house-to-house, I don’t know the person who placed the nonfood item, if they’ve been touching anything that could have touched the nonfood items,” Archer’s mother said. “If the nonfood items are in the same bucket as the candy bucket, it can be hazardous. If other kids are eating candy and then touch the nonfood items, it can be hazardous (for Archer).”
Archer is allergic to peanuts, egg, dairy and wheat, which are not only included in many everyday meals, but in the majority of candies as well.
“For us, there is no safe way of ever doing traditional trick-or-treating,” Stuck said.
The Stucks have never taken any of their three boys trick-or-treating in a neighborhood, or to a trunk-or-treat. Instead, they have always played it safe and taken their boys, of which Archer is the oldest, to their parents’ houses or friends’ houses they know they will have special gifts for that won’t harm Archer.
The boys enjoy it, but Stuck doesn’t want her kids to miss out either.
“I feel like every child should have the chance to trick-or-treat,” Stuck said.
So she’s making it happen.
“We need to have awareness not just for food allergies,” Stuck said. “There are kids out there who have type one diabetes. They can’t have candy. There are kids on feeding tubes. They can’t have candy. Then there are lifestyle choices where parents don’t want their kids to have gobs and gobs of candy.”
At the Hillcrest United Methodist Church, the family has coordinated their first ever Food Allergy Safe Trunk or Treat. It will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and will be open to the public at no cost.
No food will be permitted.
