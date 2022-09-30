Fall plant exchange planned at Cobus Creek

ELKHART — Do you have extra plants growing in your garden? Share them with fellow gardeners and bring home something new. The Elkhart County Parks will be offering a Fall Plant Exchange at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cobus Creek County Park.
The plant exchange is a chance to bring in healthy perennials, shrubs, seeds and bulbs to swap with other gardeners’ extra plants. Participants are welcome to bring in as many plants for trade as they like, but are asked to label their plants beforehand. Plants brought in for trade should be healthy, and rooted in soil in a container.
