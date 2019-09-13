Fairfield 50th class reunion

The first class to attend and graduate from the newly constructed Fairfield Jr-Sr High School met at Elcona Country Club to celebrate its 50th class reunion. Enjoying an evening of reconnecting and reminiscing were 28 class members and two sponsors. Front row: Marcia Brennemen (sponsor), Sue Yoder Sprague, Connie Reed Russell, Diann Blucker Grise, Deb Smith Soucy, Juanita Hughes (sponsor), Brenda Gardner Smith and Beth Wolfe Gehman. Middle row: Karen Weaver Smith, Anita Long Barlow, Marcia Howard Yrineo, Joyce Arnold Leinbach, Ray Whitehead, Barb Everest Fisher, Lavern Leichty, Bruce Rink, Dale Sommers, Harold Yoder, Charlie Thompson and Dan Maguire. Back row: Mike Wilhelm, Reed Juday, Steve Welty, Jim Method, Doug Smoker, Tom Lantz, Dick Steffen, Woody Bailey, Doug Bitting and Don Anderson.

 Photo provided

Fairfield 50th class reunion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.