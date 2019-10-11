GOSHEN — Fables Books will host storytime with author Aimee Reid at 11 a.m. Saturday featuring Reid’s books “Mama’s Day with Little Gray” and “You are My Friend.”
This will be the first visit to the bookstore for Reid. Storytime will include the author reading of her two children’s books followed by a signing and kids craft.
Reid has a background in education and editing. She taught high school English, music and special education before she began working full-time as a writer.
As a child, Reid said, she was a voracious reader and could often be found curled in a corner, tucked in the crook of a tree limb or crouched by a book rack in the grocery store aisle carried away to the world of a book. Now she sends her own stories out into the world.
Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., is an independent bookstore, selling used and new books. More information about Reid and her books is available at www.aimeereidbooks.com.
